Tableau Software -2.4% after Q2 beats with downside EPS guide

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) drops 2.4% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $236M to $246M (consensus: $240.66M) and downside EPS from -$0.15 to -$0.09 (consensus: $0).

Shifted FY18 guidance has in-line revenue from $965M to $985M (consensus: $974.76; was: $950M to $985M) and downside EPS from -$0.40 to -$0.30 (consensus: -$0.17; was -$0.21 to -$0.12).

