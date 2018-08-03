Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) upgraded to Buy with a $54 (26% upside) price target at Needham.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) upgraded to Hold at Stifel. Shares up a fraction premarket.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) upgraded to Outperform with a $55 (22% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) upgraded to Buy with a $210 (14% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) downgraded to Underperform with a $6 (19% downside risk) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.