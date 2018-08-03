Kraft Heinz +6% after earnings shine

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) breaks higher after posting solid Q2 numbers.

Sales were up 0.7% to $6.7B, including a favorable 0.3 percentage point impact from currency and a net 0.8 percentage point benefit from acquisitions and divestitures.

Pricing increased 1.3 percentage points during the quarter, led by increases in North America.

Organic sales fell 0.4% Y/Y in Q2.

CEO update: "We believe we are now in a position to drive sustainable top-line growth from a strong pipeline of new product, marketing and whitespace initiatives that are backed by investments in capabilities for brand and category advantage. And while cost inflation on many fronts has been holding back our bottom line, we expect our profitability to improve by year-end, with further momentum into 2019."

Shares of Kraft are up 6.38% in premarket trading to $63.19. The upward move follows a new report from New York Post that Kraft is in talks to aqcuire Campbell Soup. Speculation on a KHC-CPB tie-up has heated up and cooled off several times over the last few months.

