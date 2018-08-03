TripAdvisor +1.1% as Needham upgrades on experiences upside potential

Needham upgrades TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Laura Martin notes that the firm has rated TripAdvisor Underperform since 1Q17 on skepticism the company can successfully compete with Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) or Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) in hotel scale.

Martin also says TripAdvisor’s “pivot toward Instant Booking undermined its perception as an OTA “partner” and muddled its consumer-facing brand of independence.”

The upgrade comes in because the firm sees TRIP becoming the OTA of Experiences. Needham sees aggregation platforms as “winner-take-most economics” with the company leading in experiences and restaurants globally.

The Q2 report showed non-hotel segment (mostly experiences and restaurants) revenue up 22% Y/Y compared to the 4% decline in hotels.

Needham sees revenue upside potential in TripAdvisor’s 450M MAUs.

TripAdvisor shares are up 1.1% premarket to $51.73 after closing yesterday down 11.22% .

