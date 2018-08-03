More on Berry Plastics Q3 mixed results

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports Consumer Packaging net sales rose 7% to $659M in Q3, primarily attributed to a 4% base volume improvement along with selling price increases of $20M due to the pass through of higher resin prices.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales grew 20% to $726M.
Engineered Materials net sales flat at $687M.
Gross margin rate squeezed 200 bps to 18.4%.
SG&A expense rate improved 100 bps to 5.7%.
Adjusted operating margin rate fell 800 bps to 11.8%.
Operating EBITDA increased 3% to $374M.
The Board unanimously approved a new $500M share repurchase program.
FY2018 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $987M; Adjusted free cash flow: $630M; Capex: $320M.
Previously: Berry Plastics misses by $0.09, revenue in-line (Aug. 3)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox