More on Berry Plastics Q3 mixed results

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports Consumer Packaging net sales rose 7% to $659M in Q3, primarily attributed to a 4% base volume improvement along with selling price increases of $20M due to the pass through of higher resin prices.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales grew 20% to $726M.

Engineered Materials net sales flat at $687M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 200 bps to 18.4%.

SG&A expense rate improved 100 bps to 5.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 800 bps to 11.8%.

Operating EBITDA increased 3% to $374M.

The Board unanimously approved a new $500M share repurchase program.

FY2018 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $987M; Adjusted free cash flow: $630M; Capex: $320M.

