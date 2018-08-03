W.P. Carey boosts lower end of 2018 adjusted FFO guidance range

W.P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) strong Q2 leads it to boost lower end of 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance range by a dime to $5.40 from $5.30. That brings the range ot $5.40-$5.50.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.32 exceeded consensus by 12 cents and compares with $1.28 in Q1 and $1.38 a year ago; revenue of $201.1M fell from $2221.5M from a year ago.

Owned real estate portfolio occupancy of 99.6%; weighted-average lease term increased to 10.0 years.

Owned real estate net revenue of $168.2M, a tad less than $168.7M a year ago; lower operating property revenue resulting from the disposition of a hotel operating property in April 2018 was substantially offset by higher lease revenue as result of stronger euro against the U.S. dollar and rent escalations.

Investment management net revenue of $21.7M fell 36% from $34M a year ago on lower structuring revenue and exit from non-traded retail fundraising during 2017.

CEO Jason Fox says W.P. Carey is "on track to close the proposed merger with CPA:17 around the end of the year in a transformational transaction that we believe will create immediate and enduring value for our stakeholders."

Source: Press Release

