OneSmart to acquire Huaying

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) through its affiliates, has acquired 100% equity interest of Tianjin Huaying Education Co. Ltd. Financial terms not disclosed.

Mr. Steve Xi Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "I'd like to welcome Huaying to the OneSmart family where we will work together to realize strategic business synergies and improve education quality and operational performance. This transaction is part of our strategy to further consolidate China's fragmented educational market through both organic growth and acquisitions. Our systematic and disciplined approach to integrating acquisitions and developing synergies with our business will allow us to replicate the success of our acquisition of FasTrack English in January 2018."