Callaway +7% on broad sales momentum

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) trades higher after a Q2 earnings beat and guidance lift. During the conference call (transcript), execs pointed to strength in the U.S., Japan and Korea businesses.

The company sees Q3 revenue of $243M to $253M vs. $$229M consensus and Q3 EPS of -$0.03 to $0.01 vs. -$0.06 consensus. Looking at the full year, Callaway expects revenue of $1.21B to $1.225B vs. $1.19B consensus and EPS of $0.95 to $1.00 vs. $0.82 consensus.