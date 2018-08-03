Post-earnings rip for Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) jumps in early trading after the company's FQ3 sales cruised past the consensus estimate of analysts.

Daily average comparable store sales increased 5.2%.

The company generated EBITDA growth of 20.7% to $11.1M during the quarter.

Natural Grocers management commentary: "We continue to invest in our sales initiatives, including price and promotional investments, while seeing a moderating impact to gross margin, resulting in improved expense leverage. We remain confident with our growth and operating strategies and will continue to focus on driving sales and delivering improved profit performance."

NGVC +11.52% premarket to $15.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $4.79 to $17.46.

Previously: Natural Grocers beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)