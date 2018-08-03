Enbridge now sees 2018 DCF per share in upper half of range, shares +2.2%

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) gains 2.2% in premarket trading as Q2 adjusted EPS C$0.65 handily beat consensus by C$0.12; compares with C$0.41 a year ago.

Now sees distributable cash flow per share for the year at upper half of C$4.15-C$4.45 range.

Liquids Mainline System moved record average volumes during the quarter ; Canadian mainline average deliveries 2.64M bpd vs 2.45M bpd a year ago; Lakehead system moved 2.78M bpd vs 2.60M bpd.

Distributable cash flow of C$1.86B rose from C$1.32B Y/Y, while cash provided from operating activities increased to C$3.34B from C$1.97B.

Continues to expect in-service date for the Line 3 replacement project in the H2 2019.

Regarding recent FERC actions, Enbridge doesn't see a material impact to its results of operations or cash flows over the 2018 to 2020 horizon.

