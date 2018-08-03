Tesaro Q2 revenues up 94%; revenue guidance lowered; shares down 10% premarket

Tesaro (TSRO) Q2 results: Revenues: $57.2M (+93.9%); ZEJULA: $53.9M (+108.1%); VARUBI/VARUBY: $2.6M (-10.3%); License, collaboration, and other revenue: $0.7M (+16.7%).

Net Loss: ($166.7M) (-9.6%); Loss Per Share: ($3.04) (-7.8%).

2018 Guidance: Total net revenue: $250M - 265M from $310M - 345M; Zejula sales: $225M - 235M from $255M - 275M.

Q3 Guidance: Zejula sales: $58M - 62M.

QUADRA sNDA submission planned for Q4.

PRIMA Phase 3 ZEJULA monotherapy trial in first-line ovarian cancer regardless of biomarker status enrollment completed.

Data expected from TSR-042 (anti-PD-1) GARNET NSCLC and MSI-high endometrial expansion cohorts in 2H 2018; regulatory submission planned for 2019.