Post Holdings sets up private label holding company

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) says its 8th Avenue Food & Provisions subsidiary will become a holding company for its private brands foods business.

The company will hold 6.05M shares of 8th Avenue's class B shares, while THL Equity Fund VIII Investors will hold Class A shares and Series A preferred shares.

The effort by Post to monetize its private brands through the new holding company and capitalization agreement with THL is being applauded by Wall Street analysts. Stifel, SunTrust and Wells Fargo have all issued positive assessments of the development, according to Bloomberg.

