Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group announce strategic partnership

Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.9% ) and FanDuel Group have entered into a strategic partnership to pursue sports betting and online gaming opportunities across the United States.

The partnership brings together two of the largest and most geographically diversified companies in the gaming entertainment industry.

The two companies will engage in extensive co-branding and cross-promotional efforts.

"Through this partnership, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group will be in excellent position to successfully capitalize as sports betting and online gaming expand across the country," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor on the strategic partnership.