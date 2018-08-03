Groupon -7.2% on Q2 misses, 10% drop in global units

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) drops 7.2% premarket on Q2 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 7% Y/Y. FY18 guidance has Adjusted EBITDA from $280M to $290M.

IBM impact: Excluding any amounts related to the IBM litigation, Groupon anticipates FCF of $200M in FY18.

Q2 gross profit was $323.7M. North America gross profit decreased 6% to $219.4M. Local gross profit fell 8% to $165.3M. Goods gross profit increased 4% to $37.8M. Travel fell 8%.

International gross profit was up 11% to $104.3M. Local increased 8%, Goods was up 28%, and Travel decreased 11%.

Net loss from continuing operations came in at $92.3M. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.2M.

Operating cash flow was $212.4M for the TTM and FCF was $145.2M in the period. The company ended the quarter with $662.9M in cash and equivalents.

Global units sold fell 10% to 40M. North America units were down 14%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Update with guidance from the earnings call: Q3 has downside revenue at $600M (consensus: $604.48M), gross profit from $315M to $320M, and Adjusted EBITDA in the high $40M range.