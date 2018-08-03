Time to talk about your favorite $0.11 stock

MoviePass is still alive and kicking even as the share price of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) trades now at $0.11.

A MoviePass release last night seemed to pitch the case to industry players that its concept is needed in the exhibitor sector to maintain box office traffic.

"We believe as much as 6 percent of the industry’s total box office receipts can be traced to our loyal subscribers," reads a MoviePass statement.

"It’s clear that because of MoviePass, more people are seeing more movies at fair prices. Instead of wishing us away, the industry, particularly the independent film producers, should be congratulating and supporting us," notes the company.

While investors trying to buy into the HMNY decline have been scorched, there's a sense that the MoviePass brand could survive under a new financial operating model. Will we be talking about MoviePass in a year?

