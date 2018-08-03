Salix collaborates with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to investigate microbiome in the treatment of GI disorders

Salix Pharmaceuticals and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has entered into a research agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to further investigate the microbiome in the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, will focus on the discovery of new therapeutic treatments related to conditions of the gut microbiome. Salix has the option to acquire any therapeutic invention discovered through the research. The research is expected to begin in Q3.

Financial terms are not disclosed.