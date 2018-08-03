U.S. Treasury yield slips after weaker-than-expected July jobs report

10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped about 2 basis points to 2.97% within a half hour after the U.S. nonfarms payrolls report showed weaker-than-expected jobs growth. Before the report, yield was at about 2.99%.

While the July figure of 157,000 new jobs fell short of consensus for 190,000; the June figure was revised up to an increase of 248,000 from 213,000 originally reported. Unemployment, though, showed a strong economy, slipping to 3.9% from 4.0% last month.

(TLT +0.2% ); (TBT -0.3% )

S&P 500 +0.14% in early trading, Nadaq +0.23% , Dow +0.12%

