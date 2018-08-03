IDC: 3D Printing spending will reach $23B in 2022

Worldwide 3D printing spending will reach $23B in 2022, according to a new IDC forecast.

The growth rate for 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and services carries a five-year CAGR of 18.4%.

3D printers and materials account for two-thirds of that total with $7.8B to $8B in 2022 spending. Services will account for $4.8B.

IDC expects spending to exceed $14B next year, up 23.2% Y/Y.

The U.S. will have the largest spending total in 2019 with $5.4B followed by Western Europe at $4B.