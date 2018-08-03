Telus Q2 in line with strength in subscribers, cash flow

Telus (NYSE:TU) met expectations with Q2 earnings that featured healthy cash flow and solid customer growth.

EBITDA rose by 3.6% to C$1.286B, thanks largely to higher wireless network revenues as well as gains in wireline services. Excluding IFRS 15 effects, EBITDA rose 5%.

Net income was flat as revenue gains of 5.2% were largely offset by higher expenses.

The company saw its "best combined retention levels on record," CEO Darren Entwistle says.

Net additions came to 135,000, up 29% Y/Y. That included 91,000 in wireless (87,000 postpaid), 29,000 in high-speed Internet and 15,000 Telus TV.

Total wireless subscriber base is up 3.5% to 9M; postpaid subscribers are up 4.6% to 8.1M. High-speed Internet connections are up 5.3% to 1.8M. Telus TV has 1.1M subs.

Free cash flow rose 27% to C$329M, thanks in part to lower capex.

