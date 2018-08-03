Amazon reports low UK tax bill

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) main UK subsidiary paid £1.7M ($2.21M) in taxes on £72.4M of profits in 2017.

If Amazon UK paid the prevailing rate of tax of around 19% on profits, the total would’ve been about £14M.

Britain allows companies to take large deductions for stock options and share awards, which many companies use to their advantage.

Amazon books most of its $11.4B UK revenues through a UK branch of Luxembourg-based Amazon EU Sarl. The subsidiary’s taxes last year totaled €54.9M despite booking an €876M loss largely due to royalty payments.

Amazon EU Sarl’s UK branch doesn’t publish financial data, so it’s unclear how much it paid in UK tax.

Amazon statement to Reuters: “Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly-competitive, low margin business.”