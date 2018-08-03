NTN Buzztime up 11.5% post Q2 results

  • NTN Buzztime (NTN +11.5%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.8% Y/Y to $5.7M, as hardware revenue increases offset lower subscription revenue.
  • Direct costs were $1.9M (+18.8% Y/Y), with the increase primarily related to higher equipment lease revenue and depreciation expense.
  • Gross margin declined 500 bps to 66%, related to a shift in product mix.
  • The site count was 2,703, whereas the management anticipates the net site count will continue to fluctuate.
  • The tablet platform installations increased to 2,247 venues (+1.3% Q/Q), or 83% of the installed base.
  • Net loss was $124,000, down from a net loss of $164,000, in the prior year quarter.
  • The company received $1.4M in net proceeds from a registered direct offering.
  • Cash and equivalents were $3.8M; Total deferred revenue was $2.9M, down from $3.6M at December 31, 2017.
  • Previously: NTN Buzztime beats by $0.18, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)
