OpenText +5.3% on Q4 beats, NessPRO partnership

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) gains 5.3% on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Cloud services and subscriptions grew 19% on the year to $217.9M. Customer support revenue grew 10% to $316.8M. Total annual recurring revenue was up 13% to $534.6M. License grew 13% to $139.9M and Professional service and other was up 16% to $79.7M.

There were 38 customer transactions over $1M in the quarter. Key customer wins included the U.S. Department of Energy, SecureWorks, and Hydro Quebec.

Press release.

Strategic partnership: OpenText also announces a strategic partnership with NessPRO, the software distribution arm of Ness, to allow the resale and support of all OpenText solutions.

NessPRO represents over 30 international and Israeli enterprise software and technology companies.

As part of the agreement, NessPRO will establish a dedicated data center in Israel to deliver the OpenText EIM products.

Previously: Open Text beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)

Previously: Open Text declares $0.1518 dividend (Aug. 2)