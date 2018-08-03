More on SPX's Q2 results

SPX Corporation (SPXC -0.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 8.4% Y/Y to $379.2M reflecting strong performance in HVAC and Detection & Measurement Segments.

HVAC sales $139.4M (+16.1% Y/Y) and operating margin of 13.2% up by 40 bps .

Detection & measurement sales $76.4M (+15.7% Y/Y) reflecting +0.8% from currency fluctuations and +14.9% increase from the acquisitions and operating margin of 22.1% down by 470 bps .

Engineered solutions sales were flat at $164.9M and operating margin recovered by 1,090 bps to 3.6%.

Q2 Overall operating margin improved by 490 bps to 10.8%

Free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.9M; Net leverage was 2.3x, reflecting increased short-term debt due to acquisition of CUES.

FY18 Guidance, reaffirmed: Core revenue ~$1.4B; core income margin ~14-14.5%; Adj. operating margin ~10% and Adj. EPS $2.15-2.25.

