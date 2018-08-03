Realogy jumps after Q2 EPS beats, sees $200M buyback in H2

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) jumps 7.2% after the real-estate services company reports Q2 adjusted EPS that beats consensus by 2 cents and plans to buy back an additional $200M of shares in H2.

The buyback "continues to be our best use of capital given our current stock price," said Anthony E. Hull, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

RLGY sees Q3 combined homesale transaction volume up 3%-6% Y/Y with sides contributing -1%-+1% and 4%-5% coming from price.

Continues to see Q2-Q4 2018 operating EBITDA in line or better than the same period last year; for the year, continues to see operating EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate of about 60%.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat consensus by 2 cents and compares with 78 cents a year ago; net revenue rose to $1.82B from $1.79B

Q2 operating EBITDA rose to $276M from $269M Y/Y; while free cash flow

Free cash flow fell to $192M from $229M Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

