More on Orion Engineered Carbons Q2 results

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC +3.7% ) reports Q2 revenue increase 18.8% Y/Y to $391.6M driven by positive forex rate impacts, increased volumes & base prices and pass through of higher feedstock costs.

Gross profit per ton for specialty business increased 12.3% to $856 and for rubber increased 22.9% to $263 per ton

Volumes increased by 3.4% to 275.6 kmt reflecting stronger volumes primarily in North America and Europe.

Contribution margin improved 19.5% to $155.1M, with EBITDA margin up 120bps to 20.7% and operating margin up ~958bps to 21.1%.

FY18 Outlook: Raised Adjusted EBITDA to $285M-300M.

