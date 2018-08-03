ICF International up 4.2% post Q2 results

ICF International (ICFI +4.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 5.9% Y/Y to $324.3M.

Service revenue grew 2.7% Y/Y to $231M.

Revenue from government clients was $208.7M, up 5.5% Y/Y.

Commercial revenue was $115.7M, up 6.5% Y/Y.

EBITDA was $27.3M (-6.8% Y/Y) & Adj. EBITDA was $27.4M (-8.4% Y/Y); both were impacted by significant marketing investments associated with pursuing disaster recovery opportunities.

Adj. EBITDA margin on Service revenue was 11.9%.

Total backlog was $2.2B; Funded backlog was $1.1B, representing half of the total backlog.

The total value of contract awards increased 74% to $590M; TTM contract awards were $1.6B for a Book-to-Bill of 1.28x.

Increased business development spending drives record pipeline of $5.7B at quarter-end.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable on October 16, 2018.

2018 Outlook: Revenue of $1.295-1.335B; GAAP EPS $3.35-$3.55; Non-GAAP EPS $3.70-3.90 & Operating cash flow in the range of $100-110M.

