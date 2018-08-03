Oppenheimer positive on Natural Grocers

Oppenheimer views Natural Grocers (NGVC +29.8% ) favorably after sizing up the company's Q2 report.

"We remain impressed by the NGVC management team's efforts to stabilize the business to date even against a difficult grocery backdrop, and it now appears the chain is again positioned for growth going forward" notes the firm.

"Given NGVC's higher-quality standards, we believe the company could benefit from a lower emphasis from WFM in this area," reads the update.

Due to valuation, Oppenheimer sticks with a Peer Perform rating on NGVC, while keeping an eye on the potential for EPS growth acceleration.