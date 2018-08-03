Apollo Commercial in exchange pacts with some holders of 5.50% notes

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI +0.2% ) will issue about 10M new shares and pay about $39.3M in cash in exchange for about $206.2M of convertible notes.

The company entered into privately negotiated agreements with some holders of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2019.

The exchanges are expected to close on or about August 7, 2018. Following the exchanges, about $48.6M principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

Source: Press Release

