Apollo Commercial in exchange pacts with some holders of 5.50% notes

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI +0.2%) will issue about 10M new shares and pay about $39.3M in cash in exchange for about $206.2M of convertible notes.
The company entered into privately negotiated agreements with some holders of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2019.
The exchanges are expected to close on or about August 7, 2018. Following the exchanges, about $48.6M principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.
Source: Press Release
