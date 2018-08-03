Lee +1.3% as digital advertising grows

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is up 1.3% after fiscal Q3 earnings where revenues and profits fell but the company saw positivity in digital results.

Revenue dropped nearly 5% led again by a heavy decline in advertising.

Operating income actually ticked up as the company saw a comparable decline in restructuring costs as well as depreciation/amortization. But net income fell 24%, to $4.75M.

Digital advertising rose 4.7% and made up 33.7% of total revenues.

"Revenue trends were driven by strong performance from local advertisers — including digital, a 14.4% increase in programmatic advertising, subscription revenue growth and revenue gains from TownNews.com," says CEO Kevin Mowbray.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $73.5M (down 9.5%); Subscription, $48.2M (up 1.6%); Other, $10.9M (up 2%).

The company reduced $16.5M in debt for the quarter, bringing principal amount as of June 24 to $499.8M. Liquidity was $49.9M, with $18M in required principal payments over the coming 12 months.

