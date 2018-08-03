Intercontinental Exchange forms new company for digital asset ecosystem

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.4% ) forms a new company, Bakkt, which plans to use Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) cloud to create an open and regulated global ecosystem for digital assets.

Along with Intercontinental Exchange and Microsoft's venture capital arm, investors in Bakkt are expected to include, among others, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group (FIG), Eagle Seven, Galaxy Digital, Horizons Ventures, Alan Howard, Pantera Capital, Protocol Ventures, and Susquehanna International Group.

The new system is designed to enable consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets on a seamless global network. It's expected to include federally regulated markets and warehousing along with merchant and consumer applications. Its first use cases will be for trading and conversion of Bitcoin versus fiat currencies.

Intercontinental Exchange’s U.S.-based futures exchange and clearing house plan to launch a 1-day physically delivered Bitcoin contract along with physical warehousing in November 2018, subject to CFTC review and approval.

Bitcoin (BTC-US) -0.93% in late morning.

Previously: Nasdaq reportedly holds closed-door meeting on crypto image (July 27)