Ultragenyx down 8% on after Q2 report

Ultragenyx (RARE -7.5% ) is down on average volume. Yesterday after the close it released better-than-expected Q2 results. Highlights:

Revenues: $12.8M, including a $10.5M contribution from collaborations and licenses, $8.9M from research deal with Bayer and $1.6M in profit-sharing and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin related to Crysvita (burosumab).

Future milestones:

Phase 2 data on Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia expected in H2.

UX007: topline data from Phase 3 movement disorder study expected in H2.

DTX301 gene therapy: data from Phase 1/2 study in ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency expected in H2.

DTX401 gene therapy: data from first cohort in Phase 1/2 study in glycogen storage disease type 1a expected in H2.