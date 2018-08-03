Aspen Aerogels down 11% on Q2 results, guidance lowered

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN -11.9% ) reported Q2 revenue of $21.67M a decrease of 13.6% Y/Y, due to decline in project work in subsea market, increase in raw material costs and successful conclusion of the South Asia petrochemical project and several key LNG projects.

Product revenue was $21.15M (-14% Y/Y) with Q2 shipments at 7.52M sq. ft. (-17.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin decline by 207 bps to 12.7%.

Q2 Operating margin fell by 996 bps to -31.6%.

Adj. EBITDA margin fell by 902 bps to -14.7%.

FY18 Guidance: Revenue $102-112M from $106-116M; Net loss $20.6-22.6M from $17.6-20.6M; Adj. EBITDA $(5)-(7) M from $(2)-(5)M and EPS $(0.87) -(0.95) from $(0.74) -(0.87).

