Global Blood up 6% after Q2 report

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT +6.3%) is up on average volume after posting Q2 results yesterday after the close. Highlights:
Operating expenses: $42.5M (+75.6%); net loss: ($40.4M) (-69.0%); quick assets: $462.5M (+46.9%).
Data from Part A of its Phase 3 HOPE study (voxelotor in sickle cell disease) will be submitted for presentation at a major medical conference later this year.
Data from the 1500 mg cohort from HOPE-KIDS 1 will be presented at a major medical conference later this year (same meeting).
