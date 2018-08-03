Variety: Earlier CBS News harassment probe to wrap this month

An investigation into alleged harassment at CBS News (CBS -1.1% ) that predates recent claims against CEO Les Moonves is set to wrap up by the end of this month, Variety reports.

A staff memo sets the timeline on the investigation by law firm Proskauer Rose, which began in March in the wake of harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, co-anchor of CBS This Morning.

“In recent days we have been advised that the Proskauer investigation at the News Division is in high gear and is expected to return its conclusions this month,” CBS News President David Rhodes says in the memo.

In the wake of a New Yorker story reporting charges by several women against Moonves, the company hired two other law firms to investigate those accusations and company culture.