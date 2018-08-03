Continental Building Products up 9% post Q2 results

Continental Building Products (CBPX +9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 15.5% Y/Y to $139.3M, due to 11.6% increase in wallboard volumes.

Wallboard sales volumes increased to 722M square feet (+11.6% Y/Y), attributable to strong demand in the Company's markets.

Interim volumes increased to 647M square feet (+0.5% Y/Y).

Q2 overall margin: Gross increased 390 bps to 29.4%; Operating increased 406 bps to 21.9% & Adj, EBITDA increased 140 bps to 29.7%.

Cash on hand of $84.4M and total outstanding borrowing of $270.2M.

During Q2, operating cash flow improved 62.9% Y/Y to $39M & deployed $7.4M in capital investments.

Repurchased 0.3M shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $10M.

2018 Outlook: SG&A of $39-40M; Capex of $29-33M as compared to the prior guidance of $30-35M; Maintenance capital spending of $14-15M; High-return capital spending of $15-18M; D&A of $43-45M & effective tax rate of 21-22%.

