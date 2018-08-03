Eclipse Resources reports Q2 results; reaffirms FY18 outlook

Eclipse Resources (ECR) reports Q2 average net daily production of 305.5 (+6.2% Y/Y) MMcfe per day, driven by increased production of NGLs and oil, offset by reduced production of natural gas.

Total production volume was 27,801.6 MMcfe, with oil at 489.1 Mbbls (+40.6%); NGLs at 813.6 Mbbls (+22.9%); natural gas marginally down 0.7% to 19,985.4 MMcf.

Average realized prices (after the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expenses): Natural gas: $2.84 (-0.7%); NGL: $22.99 (40.4%) per bbl; Oil: $51.94 (+19.2%) per bbl

Per unit cash production costs was $1.47 per Mcfe, better than guidance.

Adjusted EBITDAX margin increase 330bps to 50.7%

Reaffirms FY18 outlook: Production ~325-335 MMcfe/d, comprising gas ~72%-75%, NGL 13%-17%, and oil 10%-13%; cash production costs of $1.55-$1.60 per Mcfe; cash G&A $35M-37M; Capex: ~$250M.

