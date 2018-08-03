Energy Services of America announces share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Energy Services of America (OTCQB:ESOA -1.2% ) has authorized a share repurchase program for an aggregate repurchase not to exceed 10% of outstanding shares, or 1,423,984 shares. The Program will begin on August 15 and will end on August 15, 2019.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "This Share Repurchase Program demonstrates the Board's confidence in our Company's future and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders. By using our strong balance sheet to reduce the number of outstanding shares, we can increase shareholder value, while maintaining sufficient resources to fund operations."