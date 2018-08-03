Benefitfocus +17.8% on Q2 beats, customer growth, mixed guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) gains 17.8% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 10% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $58M to $60M (consensus: $61.13) and EPS of -$0.35 to -$0.28 (consensus: -$0.13).

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $253M to $258M (consensus: $255.27M) and EPS from -$0.74 to -$0.54 (consensus: -$0.66).

Revenue breakdown: Software services, $48.3M (+13% Y/Y); Professional services, $12.3M (-2%); Employer, $39.4M (+17%); Carrier, $21.2M (-1%).

Benefitfocus ended the quarter with 997 large employer customers, up from 893M in last year’s quarter and 948M at the end of Q1.

The company ended the quarter with $53.3M in cash and equivalents.

