RBS perks up after plans to pay first dividend since financial crisis

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +2.6% ) plans to declare an interim dividend of 2 pence per share after it finalizes a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over RMBS issuance and underwriting before the financial crisis hit.

"Over time we expect to build to a regular dividend pay-out ratio in the order of 40%," the company said in its statement. "We will consider further distributions in addition to regular dividend pay-outs."

Q2 EPS of 8 pence increased from 6.6 pence in Q1 and 5.7 pence a year ago.

Operating profit before tax, though, fell to £613M from £1.21B in Q1 and £1.24B in Q2 2017.

Net interest margin of 2.01% fell 3 basis points from Q1, reflecting increased liquidity and continued competitive margin pressure, the company said.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.1% at June 30, 2018, compares with 16.4% at March 31, 2018 and 15.9% at Dec. 31, 2017.

