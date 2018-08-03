Aimia logs Q2 profit beat, updates on Aeroplan talks

Aimia (GAPFF +5.5% ) topped profit expectations with its Q2 earnings despite revenues that grew slower than expected.

The company swung to a gain of C$11.1M on revenues that grew by 3.9% (but at C$375.4M missed expectations for C$394M).

Adjusted EBITDA was C$46.2M and EBITDA margin increased 180 basis points, outside of restructuring expense.

In comparable billings, coalitions gross billings fell 3.1% to C$326.3M and consolidated gross billings were 4.5% lower to C$366.8M.

Cash from operations came in at C$27.4M; free cash flow was C$20M.

In an update on an unsolicited offer to acquire loyalty program Aeroplan (from a consortium including Air Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and VISA Canada), the company says it's engaged in constructive discussions but neither original cash consideration of $250M nor an updated $325M reflect fair value.

Aimia's current proposal is $450M along with revised terms that remove restrictions from earlier offers.

