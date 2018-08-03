Intertek to acquire Alchemy

Intertek Group (OTCPK:IKTSF) has entered into an agreement to acquire Alchemy for a cash consideration of $480M on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

Alchemy is an industry leader in People Assurance solutions for the food industry and it employs ~270 people at four locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Alchemy expects to record Billings of $66M, adj. Billings EBITDA of $22M (33.0% margin) for the 12 months ending on 31 Dec. 2018.

Intertek expects the acquisition to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and to be EPS accretive on a Billings basis in the first full year post acquisition.

