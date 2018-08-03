Constellation Alpha Capital to acquire Medall Healthcare

Constellation Alpha Capital (CNAC +1% ) a special purpose acquisition agrees to acquire Medall Healthcare, an integrated pathology and radiology

The deal values Medall at an EV of ₹14.5B (~$212M).

Constellation will acquire 93% stake for ~$166M in cash and the remainder of the outstanding shares in June 2019.

The deal is expected to close in 4Q 2018, and Medall will operate as a subsidiary of Constellation that will be renamed as Constellation Healthcare Corp. and is anticipated to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "COHC".

Press Release