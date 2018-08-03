Constellation Alpha Capital to acquire Medall Healthcare

Constellation Alpha Capital (CNAC +1%) a special purpose acquisition company agrees to acquire Medall Healthcare, an integrated pathology and radiology
The deal values Medall at an EV of ₹14.5B (~$212M).
Constellation will acquire 93% stake for ~$166M in cash and the remainder of the outstanding shares in June 2019.
The deal is expected to close in 4Q 2018, and Medall will operate as a subsidiary of Constellation that will be renamed as Constellation Healthcare Corp. and is anticipated to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "COHC".
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox