Take-Two +10.5% as analysts parse earnings, upcoming game

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +10.5% ) is moving significantly higher and tagged an all-time high in today's regular session after yesterday's Q2 revenue beat and raise, and with analysts praising the report ahead of a key catalyst ahead.

An Oct. 26 release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting closer, and despite the boosted guidance, Piper Jaffray still thinks the company's conservative. Recurrent spending and full-game downloads are among components that can drive estimates in coming years, analyst Michael Olson says; he's Overweight on the stock with a $145 price target vs. current price of $125.17. (h/t Bloomberg)

Benchmark sees 25% upside in a $156 price target. Digital and recurrent spending easily topped expectations and there's "over enormous near-term earnings power that should greatly exceed consensus."

"Everything is working" as the company shores up communities around its Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K franchises, Jefferies' Timothy O'Shea says: "While it is still early, we believe Red Dead is the game to beat this holiday and we want to own this stock leading up to its big Oct. 26 launch." He has a $145 price target.

