Harley-Davidson begins layoffs at KC plant

A Harley-Davidson (HOG +2.1% ) plant in Kansas City is expected to lay off about 200 employees today as part of a winding down of production at the site. Some of the production is being shifted to a Harley plant in Pennsylvania.

Harley's decision to close down the KC plant and open a new plant in Thailand drew the ire of President Trump earlier this summer, although company officials continue to maintain that it's the best way to meet growing demand in Asia.

Shares of HOG are down 14% YTD.