Cboe Global Markets sees H2 tax rate at higher end of year guidance range

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -0.4% ) now sees its effective tax rate for H2 at the higher end of its 2018 guidance range of 26.5%-28.5%.

The company reduced its guidance for year depreciation and amortization expense to $43M-$48M from its previous forecast of $53M-$58M; that excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $157M.

Cboe also cut its capital expenditures view to $35M-$40M from the $45M-$50M range previously given.

Reaffirms adjusted operating expenses guidance of $420M-$428M.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.05 came in 2 cents better than consensus and compares with 87 cents in Q2 2017.

EBITDA margin slid to 63.1% from 65.1% a year ago.

Total revenue less cost of revenue increased to $283.5M from $266.9M.

