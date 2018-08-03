Medifast up 25% after Q2 beat

Thinly traded Medifast (MED +24.8% ) is up on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 550K shares, on the heels of its release of better-than-expected Q2 results after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue up 55% to $117.3M. OPTAVIA-branded products contributed 64% of consumable units sold.

Net income: $14.1M (+86%); EPS: $1.16 (+84%).

Number of active coaches increased 46% to 19,700.

Q3 guidance: Revenue: $120M - 125M; EPS: $1.05 - 1.10.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $460M - 470M; EPS: $3.55 - 3.65.