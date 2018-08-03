ITT +7% on Q2 earnings beat

ITT (ITT +7.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 10.4% Y/Y to $696.8M with contribution of +3% from favorable forex. Revenue growth was driven by strength in transportation and industrial end markets.

Segment sales: Motion technologies $330M (+14% Y/Y); Industrial process $203M (+5.7% Y/Y) and Control & control technologies $164M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Total orders $741.7M (+18.4% Y/Y). Orders by segment: Motion technologies $237.4M (+24.8% Y/Y); Industrial process $327.6M (+13.4% Y/Y) and Control & control technologies $177.2M (+19.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 10 bps to 32.4% and operating margin improved by 216 bps to 11.5%.

Q2 Adj. segment operating margin improved by 130 bps to 15.5%, reflecting higher volumes, net operating productivity improved performance on pump projects and favorable forex.

Free cash flow of $73M compared to $39.3M year ago and Adj. FCF of $91M as compared to $85M year ago.

FY18 Guidance, raised: Revenue growth 5-8%, organic revenue growth 3-5%; Adj. EPS $3.05-3.15 and EPS $3.32-3.44.

