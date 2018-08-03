Wesco Aircraft up 9.6% post Q3 results

Wesco Aircraft (WAIR +9.6% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 12.8% Y/Y to $410.M.

Gross profit was $104.2M and margin increased 60 bps to 25.4%, the increase was primarily due to higher sales volume.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 170 bps to 10.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities totalled $16.8M, an improvement of $15.9M Y/Y.

Free cash flow was $15.7M, compared Y/Y with negative $1.7M.

Improvements in CFO and FCF were primarily due to an increase in net income and a decline in inventory investment.

Previously: Wesco Aircraft EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)