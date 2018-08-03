Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:CEV) - $0.0421.
Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:MMV) - $0.0388.
Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EMI) - $0.0391.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) - $0.0541.
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) - $0.0457.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVY) - $0.0500.
Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) - $0.0451.
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVP) - $0.0421.
Payable Aug 20; for shareholders of record Aug 13; ex-div Aug 10.
